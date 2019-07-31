The Pillars 75 - Healthy Relationships Part 1: Honesty

Maj. (Dr.) Reed, Wing Psychologist/Surgeon General and Tech. Sgt. Johanna, Mental Health Technician, 363rd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, discuss the qualities of healthy relationships by beginning with honesty on this week's episode of "The Pillars". Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Exercise, Toxic Work Environments, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.



On each episode, the 363d ISR Wing Airmen Resilience Team finds a brief resilience topic so you can practically fix any potential roadblocks you encounter and finish a better wingman, airman and leader!