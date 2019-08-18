Africa Endeavor 2019 - Women's Signal Forum

UN Gender Adviser, Australian Air Force Squadron Leader Fiona Pearce, tells us what she hopes the female participants from all over Africa and the world, will take away from the forum. Africa Endeavor 2019 will help strengthen key partnerships and increase the collective ability of African nations, the U.S. and other partner nations, and regional organizations to standardize and improve their communications efforts in support of African Union and United Nations mandated peace keeping, humanitarian assistance and counter-terrorism missions in Africa.