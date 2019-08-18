(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Africa Endeavor 2019 - Women's Signal Forum

    Africa Endeavor 2019 - Women's Signal Forum

    ACCRA, GHANA

    08.18.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    UN Gender Adviser, Australian Air Force Squadron Leader Fiona Pearce, tells us what she hopes the female participants from all over Africa and the world, will take away from the forum. Africa Endeavor 2019 will help strengthen key partnerships and increase the collective ability of African nations, the U.S. and other partner nations, and regional organizations to standardize and improve their communications efforts in support of African Union and United Nations mandated peace keeping, humanitarian assistance and counter-terrorism missions in Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2019
    Date Posted: 08.19.2019 12:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59449
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107135251.mp3
    Length: 00:00:37
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: ACCRA, GH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Africa Endeavor 2019 - Women's Signal Forum, by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    AFRICOM
    DMA
    Ghana
    AE19
    EmbassyGhana

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Africa Endeavor 2019 - Women's Signal Forum