    AFN Bahrain - Power Hour 20190819

    BAHRAIN

    08.18.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    AFN Bahrain

    Fleet Master Chief James Herdel and Command Master Chief Lateef Compton fill in for Master Chief Call on this edition of Power Hour.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2019
    Date Posted: 08.21.2019 06:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59446
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107134507.mp3
    Length: 00:26:20
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bahrain - Power Hour 20190819, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Power Hour

