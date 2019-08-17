This is your DoD News Daily Weekly Recap for August 17, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2019 15:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59438
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107130164.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoD News Daily (Weekly Recap) - August 17, 2019, by PO2 James Veal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT