Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.



Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Major Matthew Wiegand (WEEG-and). Major Wiegand was laid to rest during a full-honors funeral at Arlington National Cemetery August 15th.



Major Wiegand, an Ambler, Pennsylvania native, gave 11 honorable-faithful years to the Marine Corps as a pilot and flight instructor. Major Wiegand was hand-selected as an instructor to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One.

After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy he joined the Marine Corps and commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. During his career, he held the highest flight leadership and instructor qualifications in both the



AH-1W Super Cobra and the AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters with nearly 2,000 flight hours.





His valiant dedication to Corps and the ultimate price that he paid for his country will not be forgotten. Thank you for your service and sacrifice.



Rest in Peace Sir, We've got the watch.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.