The crew of an Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules speaks with the masters of the adrift Indonesian-flagged vessel KM Aleluya and AMVER vessel Isl Star during a search and rescue operation north of Palau, Aug.14, 2019. The crew of the Isl Star was able to rescue all eight crew members from the KM Aleluya. (U.S. Coast Guard audio courtesy of Air Station Barbers Point/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2019 21:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59421
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107123334.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Audio: Coast Guard, partners rescue 8 from missing fishing vessel in the Pacific north of Palau, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard, partners rescue 8 from missing fishing vessel in the Pacific north of Palau
LEAVE A COMMENT