    Audio: Coast Guard, partners rescue 8 from missing fishing vessel in the Pacific north of Palau

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    08.14.2019

    The crew of an Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules speaks with the masters of the adrift Indonesian-flagged vessel KM Aleluya and AMVER vessel Isl Star during a search and rescue operation north of Palau, Aug.14, 2019. The crew of the Isl Star was able to rescue all eight crew members from the KM Aleluya. (U.S. Coast Guard audio courtesy of Air Station Barbers Point/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2019
    SAR
    HC-130 Hercules
    Palau
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Sector Guam
    AMVER
    Channel 16

