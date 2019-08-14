Marine Minute

With heavy hearts the Marine Forces Special Operations Command recently announced the death of one of their finest, Gunnery Sergeant Scott A. Koppenhafer, a critical skills operator with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, suffered fatal wounds while supporting Iraqi Security Forces. Koppenhafer joined the Marine Corps in 2005 and spent the last 10 years as a highly revered MARSOC CSO. Before joining MARSOC, he served as a machine gunner with 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, and later as a scout sniper, completing deployments with both the 31st and 11th Marine Expeditionary Units. In 2018 he was selected as MARSOC'S Critical Skills Operator of the Year. He is survived by his wife and two children. The Marine Corps expresses its most sincere thoughts and condolences to the family and teammates of Gunnery Sergeant Koppenhafer during this difficult time. Rest in Peace Gunnery Sergeant, We've got the watch.





