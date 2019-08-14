(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I’m Cpl. Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    With heavy hearts the Marine Forces Special Operations Command recently announced the death of one of their finest, Gunnery Sergeant Scott A. Koppenhafer, a critical skills operator with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, suffered fatal wounds while supporting Iraqi Security Forces. Koppenhafer joined the Marine Corps in 2005 and spent the last 10 years as a highly revered MARSOC CSO. Before joining MARSOC, he served as a machine gunner with 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, and later as a scout sniper, completing deployments with both the 31st and 11th Marine Expeditionary Units. In 2018 he was selected as MARSOC'S Critical Skills Operator of the Year. He is survived by his wife and two children. The Marine Corps expresses its most sincere thoughts and condolences to the family and teammates of Gunnery Sergeant Koppenhafer during this difficult time. Rest in Peace Gunnery Sergeant, We've got the watch.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2019
    Date Posted: 08.15.2019 15:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59409
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107122473.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    MARSOC
    31st MEU
    11th MEU
    DMA
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Defense Media Activity
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    1st Battalion 5th Marines
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    2nd Marine Raider Battalion
    DMAMAMM
    Gunnery Sergeant Scott A. Koppenhafer
    Rest In Peace Gunnery Sergeant

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  • Flag/Report Audio
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag article Marine Minute