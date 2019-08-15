Today's story: Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein bestowed the Distinguished Flying Cross on Lt. Col. John Hourigan during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base, praising the pilot’s “exceptional airmanship under duress.”
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2019 10:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59403
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107120655.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|20
This work, Air Force Radio News 15 August 2019, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT