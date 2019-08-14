(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NETC: Fleet Readiness Starts Here: OS Pilot Course Lessons Learned

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2019

    Audio by Dustin Gautney 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Naval Education and Training Command Force Master Chief Karim Cole discusses the lessons learned from the Operations Specialist (OS) Pilot Course that will be incorporated into OS modernized training that begins September 2019 at Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes, Illinois.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2019
    Date Posted: 08.14.2019 10:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59400
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107120640.mp3
    Length: 00:02:19
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 44
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETC: Fleet Readiness Starts Here: OS Pilot Course Lessons Learned, by Dustin Gautney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NETC
    OS
    CSCS
    Sailor 2025
    RRL
    modernized training

