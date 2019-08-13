(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 15 – Lt. Col. Eric Frahm, director of the AETC Integrated Technology Detachment

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2019

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On this episode, Lt. Col. Eric Frahm, director of the AETC Integrated Technology Detachment up at the Capital Factory in Austin, Texas, joins the show, talking about innovation in the multi-domain operational environment, technology, and Learning Next amongst other topics. During the conversation, Lt. Col. Frahm talks about his role at the ATID helping lay down the infrastructure, tools and resources that teams need to innovate inside their work environment, as well as how the ATID works in conjunction with numerous other innovation entities to include the AETC staff and innovation ecosystem. Lt. Col. Frahm also goes in depth about the awesome partnership between AETC and the Air Force Research Laboratory to support the emerging innovation mission.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2019
    Date Posted: 08.13.2019 15:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:34:38
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 15 – Lt. Col. Eric Frahm, director of the AETC Integrated Technology Detachment, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mach-21 Airmen podcast

