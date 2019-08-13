I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.
The Provost Marshal's Office with Marine Corps Installations Pacific is now
authorized to administer field sobriety checks on all drivers operating
vehicles on Marine Corps bases across Okinawa. This comes after the recent
release of Marine Corps Base Butler Bulletin 5560. These sobriety
checkpoints will be conducted randomly, by Military Police. The times and
locations of these sobriety checks will not be advertised to the general public.
Also in the Corps,
Team Red, White, and Blue hosted the annual Ruck 4 Veterans over the weekend in San Diego, California, alongside Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.
This annual event allows members of the community to engage with
their veterans, as well as to donate to the Veteran's Village at the end of the
ruck. The Ruck For Veterans Organization also works year-round to help
Veterans in need using other Veterans within the community.
That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.
