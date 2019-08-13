Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.



The Provost Marshal's Office with Marine Corps Installations Pacific is now

authorized to administer field sobriety checks on all drivers operating

vehicles on Marine Corps bases across Okinawa. This comes after the recent

release of Marine Corps Base Butler Bulletin 5560. These sobriety

checkpoints will be conducted randomly, by Military Police. The times and

locations of these sobriety checks will not be advertised to the general public.



Also in the Corps,



Team Red, White, and Blue hosted the annual Ruck 4 Veterans over the weekend in San Diego, California, alongside Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

This annual event allows members of the community to engage with

their veterans, as well as to donate to the Veteran's Village at the end of the

ruck. The Ruck For Veterans Organization also works year-round to help

Veterans in need using other Veterans within the community.





That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.