(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.

    The Provost Marshal's Office with Marine Corps Installations Pacific is now
    authorized to administer field sobriety checks on all drivers operating
    vehicles on Marine Corps bases across Okinawa. This comes after the recent
    release of Marine Corps Base Butler Bulletin 5560. These sobriety
    checkpoints will be conducted randomly, by Military Police. The times and
    locations of these sobriety checks will not be advertised to the general public.

    Also in the Corps,

    Team Red, White, and Blue hosted the annual Ruck 4 Veterans over the weekend in San Diego, California, alongside Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.
    This annual event allows members of the community to engage with
    their veterans, as well as to donate to the Veteran's Village at the end of the
    ruck. The Ruck For Veterans Organization also works year-round to help
    Veterans in need using other Veterans within the community.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2019
    Date Posted: 08.13.2019 15:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59385
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107118216.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    DMAMAMM
    Sobriety Checks
    Ruck 4 Veterans

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  • Flag/Report Audio
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag article Marine Minute