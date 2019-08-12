(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 12 August 2019

    Air Force Radio News 12 August 2019

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Members of the U.S. Air Force and Mongolian Armed Forces conducted a mass casualty exercise, during Pacific Angel 19-3, a joint and combined humanitarian assistance engagement, enhancing participating nations’ humanitarian aid and disaster relief capabilities while providing beneficial services to people in need throughout South and East Asia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2019
    Date Posted: 08.13.2019 08:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59383
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107115655.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 26

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 12 August 2019, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pacific Angel
    Mongolian Armed Forces
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  • Flag/Report Audio
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag article Air Force Radio News 12 August 2019