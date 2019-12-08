The Inter-allied Confederation of Reserve Officers consists on NATO member states and other participating nations with 34 countries in total, representing 1.3 million reservists. The award ceremony was held by Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Tallinn, Estonia, August 13, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2019 13:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59381
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107115335.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|TALLINN, EE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MILCOMP 2019 Award ceremony, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT