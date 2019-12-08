(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MILCOMP 2019 Award ceremony

    MILCOMP 2019 Award ceremony

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    08.12.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    The Inter-allied Confederation of Reserve Officers consists on NATO member states and other participating nations with 34 countries in total, representing 1.3 million reservists. The award ceremony was held by Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Tallinn, Estonia, August 13, 2019.

