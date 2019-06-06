(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cowboy Smart Money - Episode 3 "Financial Transitions"

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2019

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez and Tech. Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall

    Wyoming National Guard

    Cowboy Smart Money is a podcast provided to enhance the financial strength and resilience of Service Members in the State of Wyoming.

    On our third episode, we will discuss Financial Transitions. No matter what your transition may be - separating, preparing for deployment, or retiring. Glenn shares smart tips on how you can start planning now.
    Glenn Lyons, CLU, ChFC, is a personal financial counselor to service members in Wyoming. He is available for an individual confidential, and no-cost appointment either in person or by phone or skype.

    Contact Glenn at 307-772-3562, WyomingFinancialCounselor@gmail.com

    Do you have a financial topic idea or questions for the next show? Email the Public Affairs office at wyoguard@gmail.com or call 307-772-5253.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2019
    Date Posted: 08.12.2019 17:53
    Category: Newscasts
