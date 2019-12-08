Marine Minute

I’m Cpl. Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.



The Marine Corps’ Joint Light Tactical Vehicle is ready to deploy and support missions of naval expeditionary force-in-readiness worldwide. Marine Corps Combat Development Command, Combat Development and Integration declared the new tactical vehicle program has reached its initial operational capability. The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle comes in different variants with multiple mission packages and configurations, providing protected, sustained, networked mobility, that balances payload performance and protection across a full range of military operations.



U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe, wrapped up exercise Agile Spirit with a closing ceremony in Orpholo, Georgia, August 9. Agile Spirit is a joint, multinational exercise that enhances U.S., Georgian, allied and partner forces lethality, joint operational capability and readiness.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.