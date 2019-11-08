(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Bahrain - Power Hour 20190811

    AFN Bahrain - Power Hour 20190811

    BAHRAIN

    08.11.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    AFN Bahrain

    5th Fleet Command Master Chief Spike Call visits the AFN Bahrain studio to discuss various Navy topics with with show host MC1 Jesse Sharpe. This episode originally aired on 12AUG on 106.3 The Eagle; the music has been removed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2019
    Date Posted: 08.12.2019 07:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59368
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107112007.mp3
    Length: 00:22:00
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bahrain - Power Hour 20190811, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    5th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  • Flag/Report Audio
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag article AFN Bahrain - Power Hour 20190811