Marine Minute

I’M CPL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



AUGUST 13TH, 1918, OPHA MAY JOHNSON BECOMES THE FIRST FEMALE MARINE. WOMEN IN THE MARINE CORPS CONTINUE TO MAKE HISTORY.



ON JUNE 27TH, MARINE CAPTAIN ANNELIESE SATZ MADE HER MARK IN MARINE CORPS HISTORY WHEN SHE BECAME THE FIRST FEMALE MARINE TO COMPLETE THE F-35B BASIC COURSE. THE F-35B IS THE WORLD'S FIRST SUPERSONIC SHORT TAKE-OFF AND VERTICAL LANDING STEALTH AIRCRAFT. FLYING IS NOTHING NEW TO CAPTAIN SATZ. BEFORE JOINING THE MARINE CORPS, SHE EARNED HER COMMERCIAL PILOTS LICENSE. DURING HER FOUR YEARS OF TRAINING, CAPTAIN SATZ EARNED OVER 300 FLIGHT HOURS. SHE ALSO SPENT TIME FLYING THE T-6 TEXAN II AND THE T-45C GOSHAWK. CAPTAIN SATZ TAKES HER TALENTS TO THE PACIFIC AS SHE IS SCHEDULED TO JOIN MARINE FIGHTER ATTACK SQUADRON 121, THE GREEN KNIGHTS IN IWAKUNI, JAPAN.





THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.