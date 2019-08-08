(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CIOR 2019 - Coaches Perspective - Radio

    CIOR 2019 - Coaches Perspective - Radio

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    08.08.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Deven Schultz 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Radio story from U.S. Air Force Col Joel Winton's perspective on CIOR 2019 in Tallinn, Estonia. CIOR is the Inter-allied Confederation of Reserve Officers, which is also a professional development opportunity for participants and is a multilateral exchange program with our NATO allies and its Partners under Partnership for Peace.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2019
    Date Posted: 08.10.2019 04:35
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIOR 2019 - Coaches Perspective - Radio, by SrA Deven Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Deterrence
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Senior Airman Deven Schultz
    CIOR 2019
    Lethal Reserve Force
    Colonel Joel Winton

