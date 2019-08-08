Cpl. Stewart Rembert talks to a reporter at The News Tribune about attending the retirement ceremony of FBI Special Agent Troy Sowers who saved him from a kidnapping case in 1997
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2019 14:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59349
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107107047.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:55
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cpl. Stewart Rembert, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT