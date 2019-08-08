(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cpl. Stewart Rembert

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2019

    Audio by Adam Reese 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    Cpl. Stewart Rembert talks to a reporter at The News Tribune about attending the retirement ceremony of FBI Special Agent Troy Sowers who saved him from a kidnapping case in 1997

    Date Taken: 08.08.2019
    Date Posted: 08.09.2019 14:36
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Stewart Rembert, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stewart Rembert
    FBI Special Agent
    Troy Sowers

