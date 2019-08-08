(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I’m Lance Corporal Dylon Grasso with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit along with the Navy rehearse defensive drills aboard the USS Wasp at sea August 7th. During the amphibious task force drills, the Marines and Sailors provided a security posture to simulate traveling through potentially dangerous waters. The 31st MEU and Sailors of the USS Wasp are currently operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance joint capabilities with partner nations and serve as a ready-response force for any contingency.

    Also in the Corps, this week in Marine Corps history in 1943 Marines fought in the Battle of Guadalcanal. The battle, codenamed Operation Watchtower, lasted for three days. This amphibious assault marked the beginning of the U.S. offensive in the Pacific.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

