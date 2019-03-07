An American Red Cross representative speaks with AFN about upcoming volunteer opportunities.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2019 19:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59317
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107096905.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NWS190703 - American Red Cross: Volunteer Opportunities, by SSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT