    NWS190613 - U.S. Army Recruiter for Japan

    JAPAN

    06.13.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Hugo Delgado 

    AFN Okinawa

    SFC Angel Velez, is the U.S. Army Recruiter for Japan at Torii Station. He talks about the recruiting process and requirements if someone is interested in joining the U.S. Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS190613 - U.S. Army Recruiter for Japan, by SSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

