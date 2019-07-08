(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CIOR 2019 Radio Story

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    08.07.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Air Force Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Rob Marshall talks about CIOR 2019 and its overall impact within the reserves, as well as the European AOR in Tallinn, Estonia, August 5, 2019. CIOR is the Inter-allied Confederation of Reserve Officers, which is also a professional development opportunity for participants and is a multilateral exchange program with our NATO allies and its Partners under Partnership for Peace.

    USEUCOM PresenceMatters PartnerStrong

