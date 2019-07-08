Air Force Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Rob Marshall talks about CIOR 2019 and its overall impact within the reserves, as well as the European AOR in Tallinn, Estonia, August 5, 2019. CIOR is the Inter-allied Confederation of Reserve Officers, which is also a professional development opportunity for participants and is a multilateral exchange program with our NATO allies and its Partners under Partnership for Peace.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2019 14:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59300
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107095457.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|TALLINN, EE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CIOR 2019 Radio Spot, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
