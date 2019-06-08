(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    08.06.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I’m Lance Corporal Dylon Grasso with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 12th Marine Regiment maneuver through a Basic Jungle Skills Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, August 5th. The course encompasses the skills used to survive in the jungle or combat environment. These skills include knot tying, rappelling techniques, and land navigation. The training included a three-mile jungle obstacle course while building unit cohesion and small unit leadership.

    Also in the Corps, Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa perform quick-reaction force training in Thiés, Senegal, August 5th. The Special Purpose MAGTF’s mission is to carry out crisis-response and theater-security operations in Africa. They also implement regional stability by executing military-to-military training exercises throughout Europe and Africa.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2019
    Date Posted: 08.06.2019 15:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Dylon Grasso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

