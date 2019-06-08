Marine Minute

I’m Lance Corporal Dylon Grasso with your Marine Minute.



Marines with 12th Marine Regiment maneuver through a Basic Jungle Skills Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, August 5th. The course encompasses the skills used to survive in the jungle or combat environment. These skills include knot tying, rappelling techniques, and land navigation. The training included a three-mile jungle obstacle course while building unit cohesion and small unit leadership.



Also in the Corps, Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa perform quick-reaction force training in Thiés, Senegal, August 5th. The Special Purpose MAGTF’s mission is to carry out crisis-response and theater-security operations in Africa. They also implement regional stability by executing military-to-military training exercises throughout Europe and Africa.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.