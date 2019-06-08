Date Taken: 08.06.2019 Date Posted: 08.06.2019 12:31 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 59283 Filename: 1908/DOD_107092098.mp3 Length: 00:01:30 Year 2019 Genre News Broadcast Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DOD News Daily- August 6, 2019, by LCpl Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.