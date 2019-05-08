Marine Minute

I’m Lance Corporal Dylon Grasso with your Marine Minute.



More than 80 competitors participate in the 2019 Far East Bodybuilding Competition held on Camp Foster located on Okinawa, Japan, August 4th. The U.S. and international competitors displayed their hard-earned physiques and attempted to surpass one another with their muscle tone, symmetry, and many other key factors. The competitors showed off to a panel of judges and the crowd to see who is the most fitting to take home the gold.



Also in the Corps, 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, continues to prepare for their upcoming deployment to the Indo-Pacific region during Integrated Training Exercise 5-19 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, August 4th. During the training, Marines work together in simulated combat towns and use a series of tactics to maneuver and accomplish the mission.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.