    AFN Bahrain - Power Hour 20190805

    BAHRAIN

    08.05.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    AFN Bahrain

    5th Fleet Command Master Chief Spike Call steps in to talk about mental health topics and the Navy Chief induction process. Show hosted by MC1 Jesse Sharpe

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2019
    Date Posted: 08.05.2019 04:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59145
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107087646.mp3
    Length: 00:32:49
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bahrain - Power Hour 20190805, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    radio
    bahrain
    navy
    5th fleet

