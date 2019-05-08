5th Fleet Command Master Chief Spike Call steps in to talk about mental health topics and the Navy Chief induction process. Show hosted by MC1 Jesse Sharpe
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2019 04:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59145
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107087646.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:49
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain - Power Hour 20190805, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT