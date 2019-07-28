AFN presents our bi-weekly "CO Show" with Naval Support Activity's Bahrain Commanding Officer, Capt. Greg Smith.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2019 03:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59142
|Filename:
|1908/DOD_107087628.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CO Show 07.28.2019, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT