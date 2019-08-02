(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 02 August 2019

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein announced that all wings will conduct a stand down day to focus on resiliency and suicide prevention because of the service's growing suicide rate.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 02 August 2019, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    resiliency
    AFRN
    Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein

