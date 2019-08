Marine Minute

I'M CORPORAL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



MARINES IN OKINAWA, JAPAN PARTICIPATED IN A MASS CASUALTY SIMULATION AT THE TACTICAL MEDICAL SIMULATION CENTER ON CAMP HANSEN, AUGUST 1. THE TACTICAL COMBAT CASUALTY CARE COURSE ENABLES MARINES TO PROVIDE LIFE-SAVING CARE TO COMBAT CASUALTIES.



ALSO IN THE CORPS, MARINE MEDIUM TILTROTOR SQUADRON 265 ATTACHED TO THE 31ST MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT, CONDUCTED FLIGHT OPERATIONS ABOARD THE AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS WASP IN THE CORAL SEA, OFF THE COAST OF AUSTRALIA, AUGUST 1. THE WASP, FLAGSHIP OF THE WASP AMPHIBIOUS READY GROUP, IS OPERATING IN THE INDO-PACIFIC REGION TO ENHANCE JOINT OPERATIONAL CAPABILITIES WITH PARTNERS. THE MEU SERVES AS A READY-RESPONSE FORCE FOR ANY TYPE OF CONTINGENCY, WHILE SIMULTANEOUSLY PROVIDING A FLEXIBLE AND LETHAL CRISIS RESPONSE FORCE READY TO PERFORM A WIDE RANGE OF MILITARY OPERATIONS OR HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS.



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.