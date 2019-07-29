(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Africa Counter-IED Working Group Maj. Gen. Moore Radio Spot

    KENYA

    07.29.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Craig Jensen 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Lead:
    The Third iteration of the Africa Counter-Improvised Explosive Devices Working Group was held in Nairobi Kenya, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kenneth Moore, Special Assistant to the Commander, U.S. Africa Command, explains what the participants expect to learn during the working group.

    (U.S. Army radio by Sgt. Craig Jensen)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2019
    Date Posted: 08.02.2019 11:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59117
    Filename: 1907/DOD_107080616.mp3
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: KE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Africa Counter-IED Working Group Maj. Gen. Moore Radio Spot, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

