Africa Counter-IED Working Group Maj. Gen. Moore Radio Spot

Lead:

The Third iteration of the Africa Counter-Improvised Explosive Devices Working Group was held in Nairobi Kenya, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kenneth Moore, Special Assistant to the Commander, U.S. Africa Command, explains what the participants expect to learn during the working group.



(U.S. Army radio by Sgt. Craig Jensen)