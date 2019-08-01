(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DoD News Daily - August 1, 2019

    DoD News Daily - August 1, 2019

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2019

    Audio by Mark Weeks 

    Defense.gov         

    This is your DoD News Daily Briefing for August 1, 2019.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2019
    Date Posted: 08.01.2019 15:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59108
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107078240.mp3
    Length: 00:02:29
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD News Daily - August 1, 2019, by Mark Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DoD News
    DoD News Daily

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT