Date Taken: 08.01.2019 Date Posted: 08.01.2019 15:08 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 59108 Filename: 1908/DOD_107078240.mp3 Length: 00:02:29 Year 2019 Genre News Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 14

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - August 1, 2019, by Mark Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.