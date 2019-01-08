The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXIV

In this episode we do three interviews. One with the 101st ARW Junior Enlisted Council, one with CMSgt Retired Dennis Wellman, and another A1C Dylan Weeks. We also give you safety tips to keep in mind throughout the Summer and some info about the new Health and Wellness Center (H.A.W.C). Of course we have a fresh new MAINEiac Fact for you as well!