    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXIV

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXIV

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2019

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    In this episode we do three interviews. One with the 101st ARW Junior Enlisted Council, one with CMSgt Retired Dennis Wellman, and another A1C Dylan Weeks. We also give you safety tips to keep in mind throughout the Summer and some info about the new Health and Wellness Center (H.A.W.C). Of course we have a fresh new MAINEiac Fact for you as well!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2019
    Date Posted: 08.01.2019 15:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59105
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107078174.mp3
    Length: 00:34:54
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXXIV, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    kc135
    101st Air Refueling Wing
    Maine Air National Guard
    maineiacs
    Pine Tree State
    MAINEiac Radio Show

