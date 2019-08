Marine Minute

I'M CORPORAL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



MARINES PARTICIPATED IN AN ARTILLERY RELOCATION TRAINING PROGRAM IN OJOJIHARA, JAPAN, JULY 27. WHILE THE MAIN FOCUS OF THE TRAINING IS ARTILLERY FIRE, THE PROGRAM ALSO FOCUSES ON OTHER COMPONENTS WHICH CONTRIBUTE TO MISSION SUCCESS. THE PROGRAM IS A REGULARLY SCHEDULED TRAINING EVENT THAT ALLOWS MARINES TO TRAIN IN A DIFFERENT ENVIRONMENT AND ENHANCE THEIR TEAMWORK AND WARFIGHTING CAPABILITIES.

SFX:



ALSO IN THE CORPS, MARINES HANG TEN DURING THE COMMANDING GENERAL’S CUP SURF COMPETITION AT SAN ONOFRE BEACH AT CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, JULY 31. THE EVENTS ARE HELD ONCE A WEEK THROUGHOUT THE YEAR TO BOOST CAMARADERIE AND HELP MARINES EMPHASIZE FITNESS THROUGH FRIENDLY COMPETITION. KOWABUNGA MARINES!



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.