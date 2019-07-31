Date Taken: 07.31.2019 Date Posted: 07.31.2019 17:46 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 59089 Filename: 1907/DOD_107073202.mp3 Length: 00:30:42 Artist NCTAMS LANT Album 2019 NCTAMS LANT Change of Command Year 2019 Genre speech Location: NORFOLK, VA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Change of Command between Captain J. Grady and Captain B. Kinkead at NCTAMS LANT, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.