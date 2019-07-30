(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 30 July 2019

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: U.S. Air Forces Central Command F-15E Strike Eagles attached to the 336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron participated in an air operations in maritime surface warfare integration exercise with the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command USS Gonzalez and a P-3 Orion in the Arabian Gulf.

    This work, Air Force Radio News 30 July 2019, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    336th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    AFCENT
    NAVCENT
    F-15E
    Strike Eagle
    AFRN

