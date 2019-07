Marine Minute

MARINES WITH SCOUT SNIPER PLATOON, 1ST BATTALION, 25TH MARINE REGIMENT PARTICIPATED IN INTEGRATED TRAINING EXERCISE, OR ITX, 5-19. THE MARINES UTILIZED THE M110 SEMI-AUTOMATIC SNIPER SYSTEM AS WELL AS THE M40A6 SNIPER RIFLE DURING THE EXERCISE. AFTER ITX 5-19, 1ST BATTALION, 25TH MARINE REGIMENT WILL BE ACTIVATED AND DEPLOY TO THE INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND TO CONDUCT MULTIPLE EXERCISES ACROSS THE REGION. ITX'S MEASURE UNITS' ABILITIES TO PROVIDE A COHESIVE, TRAINED, AND READY TEAM IN SUPPORT OF SERVICE AND COMBATANT COMMANDER REQUIREMENTS.



THIS WEEK IN MARINE CORPS HISTORY; JULY 28, 1915. THE UNITED STATES OCCUPATION OF HAITI BEGAN WHEN 330 US MARINES LANDED AT PORT-AU-PRINCE, ON THE AUTHORITY OF US PRESIDENT WOODROW WILSON. THIS BEGAN THE MARINES' LONGEST CARIBBEAN INTERVENTION.



