On this Pacific Pulse, Guam celebrates its 75th Liberation Day and a National Guard Rescue Team rescues hikers at penguin peak.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2019 21:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59064
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_107061531.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 25 July 2019, by Cpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT