Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station New River and Camp Lejeune got involved with the Single Marine Program, also known as SMP, and participated in a waterway cleanup at Gottschalk Marina, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 25. In an effort to keep Camp Lejeune and its surrounding areas clean, SMP organized this opportunity for the community to come together to collect, and properly dispose of debris and trash that washed up along the shorelines.



Also in the Corps,

After three weeks of grueling training during Exercise Talisman Sabre 19, U.S. military service members, the Australian Amphibious Task Force, and the Japan Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade conducted multiple operations this month in Queensland, Australia. During the exercise, the three countries focused on cohesion, readiness, helicopterborne operations, high-level amphibious operations, and being a joint force.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.