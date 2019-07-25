Marine Minute

Sergeant Savannah Mosby



Our ability as Marines to survive in any clime and place is imperative to our missions, which is why Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion participated in the water purification training exercise July 24th, at Kin Blue Training Area, Okinawa, Japan. Marines used Tactical Water Purification Systems and Light-Weight Water Purification Systems to not only use as purified drinking water but also as simulated fuel.



Explosive ordnance disposal technician Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific conducted a bilateral post-blast investigation training alongside Okinawa's Prefectural Police Department July 17th, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. Explosive ordnance disposal technician, Sergeant Alexander Moore, had this to say about the training, "If an IED were to detonate out on the island of Okinawa, it's important for them to know what they are looking at and what to look for as a whole. It was a pleasure working with the Okinawa PD, would be great to collaborate with them more often."



