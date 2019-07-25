(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 16: Jacob Kolb and Dustin Tatum on C-17 Training Systems Fair Opportunity Selection

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This episode features a team that changed the way training systems and support were being competed in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Simulators Program Office. Program Manager Jacob Kolb and Contracting Officer Dustin Tatum led the C-17 Training Systems acquisition team in its use of Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.5 Fair Opportunity Selection procedures for a program valued over $900 million. They discuss how they tailored their selection criteria for a best value decision and how they also cut down the acquisition timeline significantly by documenting that the team may do interchanges with one, some, none or all offers. They stress the importance of following your process, communicating with stakeholders, and of course – having fun!

    Acronyms:
    FMS – Foreign Military Sales
    ASP – Acquisition Strategy Panel
    KC-135 BOSS – Boom Operator Simulator System
    TSA III – Training Systems Acquisition
    MAC – Multiple Award Contract
    IDIQ – Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity
    AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command
    EN – Evaluation Notice
    IN – Interchange
    PWS – Performance Work Statement
    SOW – Statement of Work
    AFLCMC – Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
    I/ITSEC – Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference
    ACE – Acquisition Center of Excellence

    Air Force Materiel Command Guiding Principles for Fair Opportunity Selection:

    https://www.dau.mil/cop/ace/_layouts/15/WopiFrame.aspx?sourcedoc=/cop/ace/DAU%20Sponsored%20Documents/Fair%20Opportunity%20Guiding%20Principles%20AFMC%20v2.6%20Final.docx&action=default&DefaultItemOpen=1

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    C-17
    podcast
    contracting
    acquisition
    The Contracting Experience

    • LEAVE A COMMENT