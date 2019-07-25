The Contracting Experience - Episode 16: Jacob Kolb and Dustin Tatum on C-17 Training Systems Fair Opportunity Selection

This episode features a team that changed the way training systems and support were being competed in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Simulators Program Office. Program Manager Jacob Kolb and Contracting Officer Dustin Tatum led the C-17 Training Systems acquisition team in its use of Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.5 Fair Opportunity Selection procedures for a program valued over $900 million. They discuss how they tailored their selection criteria for a best value decision and how they also cut down the acquisition timeline significantly by documenting that the team may do interchanges with one, some, none or all offers. They stress the importance of following your process, communicating with stakeholders, and of course – having fun!
Acronyms:
FMS – Foreign Military Sales
ASP – Acquisition Strategy Panel
KC-135 BOSS – Boom Operator Simulator System
TSA III – Training Systems Acquisition
MAC – Multiple Award Contract
IDIQ – Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity
AFMC – Air Force Materiel Command
EN – Evaluation Notice
IN – Interchange
PWS – Performance Work Statement
SOW – Statement of Work
AFLCMC – Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
I/ITSEC – Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference
ACE – Acquisition Center of Excellence
Air Force Materiel Command Guiding Principles for Fair Opportunity Selection:
https://www.dau.mil/cop/ace/_layouts/15/WopiFrame.aspx?sourcedoc=/cop/ace/DAU%20Sponsored%20Documents/Fair%20Opportunity%20Guiding%20Principles%20AFMC%20v2.6%20Final.docx&action=default&DefaultItemOpen=1
