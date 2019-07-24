Marine Minute

I'm Sergeant Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



This month in the Marine Corps, Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 19.2, wrapped up exercise Sea Breeze 2019 in Ukraine. Exercise Sea Breeze 2019 is a co-hosted multinational maritime exercise conducted in the Black Sea. The location and military services involved provided Marines with an opportunity to better their skills in maritime security and peace, along with building stronger relationships between the Marine Corps and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Infantry Assault Marine, Lance Corporal William Humenansky, had this to say about the exercise:



"We come out here and execute a multitude of different ranges with them. We'll go from mechanized to simply boots on the ground and we focus on getting our different fires coordinated so if we ever need to work with them in the future that can happen, and I think that the Ukrainians got a good show of gun fire and what we had to offer. Once we learned that our Marine Corps aren't too different we both started to come together pretty well, I think we made a lot of good friends out here."



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.