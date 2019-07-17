The Pillars 74 - Nutrition and Supplements

Maj. (Dr.) Reed, Wing Psychologist/Surgeon General and Tech. Sgt. Jacqulyn, NCOIC of religious affairs, 363rd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with Capt. Morgan Carpenter, 633d Medical Group flight commander with a discussion on nutrition and supplements. Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Exercise, Toxic Work Environments, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.



On each episode, the 363d ISR Wing Airmen Resilience Team finds a brief resilience topic so you can practically fix any potential roadblocks you encounter and finish a better wingman, airman and leader!



*Disclaimer: The views expressed in this episode reflect those of an individual, and should not substitute the recommendations of a primary care manager. Always check with a medical professional before making changes to individual dietary or exercise regimens.