Air Force Radio News 2019 July 23

Today's Story: Because the quantity and speed of data flowing to the warfighter continues to increase, the Air Force is working to figure out the best ways to harness that data so warfighters can make quicker decisions and win in peer to peer conflicts.
07.23.2019
|07.23.2019 11:13
|Newscasts
|59007
|1907/DOD_107042964.mp3
|00:00:59
|2016
|Blues
|US
|4
|0
|0
|20
