The Marine Corps prides itself on readiness, which is why Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group participated in Underwater Egress Training, July 22nd, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. Before they underwent the Underwater Egress Training Marines had to sit through a class called Shallow Water Egress Training program, it's a one day course that teaches Marines in a classroom setting how to survive if a helicopter were to crash in the water. During the classroom instruction, they learned about the techniques and equipment being used during the practical application. The following day, Marines got to utilize their skills in underwater navigation and life-saving tactics for the Corps. This knowledge and training go hand-in-hand with any disaster the Marines undergo at seas such as a helicopter or motor vehicle crash in an aquatic setting. Their lives are dependent on them mastering these skills in case of this happening during a combat situation at sea.



