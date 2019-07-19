(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Okinawa Newscast - AtHoc

    AFN Okinawa Newscast - AtHoc

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.19.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jarren Burleson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Representatives from the 18th Wing Command Post came on Wave 89 to talk about the uses of the AtHoc app.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2019
    Date Posted: 07.23.2019 03:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59002
    Filename: 1907/DOD_107041729.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Okinawa Newscast - AtHoc, by Cpl Jarren Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Newscast
    AFN Okinawa
    AtHoc

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT