Marine Minute

I'm Sergeant Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Over the weekend, the Single Marine Program helped put together and host the inaugural Samurai Run, July 21st at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan. The Samurai Run is an opportunity for Japanese locals, United States service members, and civilians to come together to run a four-mile obstacle course throughout the base. This event not only pulled in around 400 participants but it also brought together people from different cultures and gave them an opportunity to enjoy a challenging event together.



The athletic director and Single Marine Program coordinator on Camp Fuji, Bud Wood, had this to say about the event, "For the past three years, we have done mud runs. We took the mud run concept and we converted it into more of Spartan Race with obstacles, including the U.S. Marine Corps obstacle course. It was a great event to allow the local national communities to come onto base."



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.