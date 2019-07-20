(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RIAT 2019 Radio Piece

    RIAT 2019 Radio Piece

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.20.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    General Jeffrey L. Harrigian, Commander of USAFE-AFAFRICA, explains the importance of the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2019
    Date Posted: 07.22.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58994
    Filename: 1907/DOD_107038172.mp3
    Length: 00:00:40
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIAT 2019 Radio Piece, by PO2 Cody Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RIAT
    Royal International Air Tattoo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT