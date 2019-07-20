General Jeffrey L. Harrigian, Commander of USAFE-AFAFRICA, explains the importance of the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2019 07:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|58994
|Filename:
|1907/DOD_107038172.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RIAT 2019 Radio Piece, by PO2 Cody Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT