(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RIAT 2019 RADIO

    RIAT 2019 RADIO

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.20.2019

    Audio by Spc. Jillita Y Grier-Watford 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Held every year, the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) represents a unique opportunity for the U.S., along with other military allies and partners, to showcase their leadership in aerospace technologies while supporting various procurement competitions taking place throughout Europe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2019
    Date Posted: 07.22.2019 06:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58989
    Filename: 1907/DOD_107038023.mp3
    Length: 00:00:39
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIAT 2019 RADIO, by SPC Jillita Y Grier-Watford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    NATO
    RIAT
    AirForce
    USAF
    US6THFleet
    airtattoo
    USNavyEurope
    RIAT19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT